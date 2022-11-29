ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new ice cream shop named Figments in Sprinkles held its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 26, also referred to as Small Business Saturday.

Figments in Sprinkles is an ice cream shop that leaves all their sweet creations up to the imaginations of their customers – with their slogan being: ‘Ice cream left to your imagination.’

According to husbands and co-owners Clint and Tony Gibble, the new ice cream shop does not have a menu – with the exception of their ice cream specials.

“Our guests make their selections and our artisans make it magical,” Clint Gibble said.

According to the owners, the new ice cream shop offers:

9 full-flavored soft serve ice cream options

10 Hershey’s Ice Cream ‘scoopable’ flavors

40+ toppings, sauces, and accents to choose from

Renovations on the approximately 600-square-foot ice cream shop began back in September 2022, according to the Gibbles. This ‘magical’ location was originally home to the husband’s ’80s and 90’s nostalgic toy store named The Tatted Toy Guys.

The toy store was recently relocated and expanded in August 2022, to a new storefront at the Elizabethtown Square on 4 S. Market St.

In addition to ice cream and toys, the Gibbles also opened a magical-unicorn-themed candy store in Nov. 2020, called The Candy Unicornium – located at 2 W. High Street, Elizabethtown.

According to the Gibbles, the candy store, which is now run by their son Keenan Gibble, offers ‘old school’ candies, as well as popular new candies. The Candy Unicornium is located at 2 W. High Street, Elizabethtown.

The new Figments in Sprinkles is open year-round and is located at 50 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown – the ice cream shop’s hours are:

Wednesdays 4pm – 7pm

Fridays and Saturdays 1:30pm – 7pm

Sundays 1:30pm – 4pm

“When creating the Style and Vibe of Figments in Sprinkles, we wanted it to be as if you were looking into someone’s imagination,” Tony Gibble said. “We feel with the oversized ice cream cones, golden falling columns in the front windows and electric Miami / Ibiza soundtrack, walking into Figments stands out in the imagination and makes for instant happiness!”