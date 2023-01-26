YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plans for a new indoor recreational facility in York County.
The facility would be located at the former Central York High School Sports Stadium in North York Borough.
The plans include a turf field, a hardwood court the size of eight basketball courts, a fitness center, and a physical therapy center.
A café, lounge, and apparel store will also be included in the construction.
Work on the new facility is expected to start in the spring.