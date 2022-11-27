WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – New details have been released after a pedestrian was killed in West Earl Township on Saturday.

According to West Earl Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South 7th street around 5:16 p.m. Police say one vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the accident that resulted in the death of an Akron Borough resident.

Police say a Chevy Suburban was traveling southbound when it struck the pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Suburban was not injured in the accident.

The West Earl Fire Department, Rothsville EMS, and Ephrata WellSpan EMS assisted at the scene, along with the Lancaster County Crash Team.

The accident is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Justin Cruce at 717-859-1411 or by email at jcruce@westearlpd.org.