COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week.

The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.

Lewis was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. An autopsy performed on December 1 determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death as a homicide.

The second victim in the shooting was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say at least one suspect fled the scene heading east toward North Third Street.

Anyone with information should reach out to Det. Matt Leddy at (717) 684-7735.