WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Jersey man was convicted on Thursday, May 11 for a stabbing that occurred in Wormleysburg back in 2021.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Jonah Williamson was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

The district attorney’s office says that the charges in the case are from a stabbing that occurred at the Rodeway Inn located in Wormleysburg in December 2021. Williamson was in a verbal fight with his girlfriend which became physical. Williamson then grabbed a knife and stabbed her multiple times during the assault.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with gaping wounds on her neck and arm and lost feeling in her ring finger.

The office notes that this stabbing was at least the second attack against the same victim since April 2020. Williamson also was convicted of manslaughter in New Jersey back in 1996.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Daniel Tarvin and Detective Nikki Sheaffer of the West Shore Regional Police Department.

Sentencing in this case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, 2023, before Judge Peck.