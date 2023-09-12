LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Jersey Mike’s restaurant location will soon be opening in Mifflin County.

According to an X post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a Jersey Mike’s will soon be opening its doors on 10405 US Hwy 522 South, across the street from Harbor Freight.

The new location will soon open in a 1,600 square foot space, which was formerly occupied by Taco Bell.

The new space that is being taken over by Jersey Mike’s is anchored to a Snappy’s convenient store and gas station. According to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, the new location is also able to utilize a drive-thru.

abc27 news reached out to Jersey Mike’s for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.