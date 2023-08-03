LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Carhartt store will soon open its doors at a popular Midstate shopping center.

The new Carhartt retail store is slated to open its doors in the coming weeks at the Park City Center, which is located at 142 Park City Center, according to a recent Facebook post.

In addition to the announcement of the upcoming store opening, Park City Center is also currently hiring for multiple positions at the new Carhartt location, which include:

Retail Supervisor

Retail Store Leader

Retail Assistant Store Leader

Retail Brand Ambassador

To apply for one of these positions, you can click here.

The new Carhart store is expected to open its doors in the Fall of 2023.

Carhartt was officially founded back in 1889 and is currently headquartered in Michigan. According to their website, the company employs more than 5,500 associates worldwide.

abc27 News reached out to Park City Center for more information but did not hear back at the time of publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.