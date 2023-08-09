YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new locally owned eatery that features pizza, stromboli, and ‘broasted’ chicken recently opened its doors in York County.

The new Brixx Pizza & Chixx is owned and operated by two Midstate natives Jim Martin and Mark Vottero. According to Vottero, he and his partner both grew up in York County and also attended York Catholic High School together.

Brixx Pizza & Chixx owners: Jim Martin (left) Mark Vottero (right)

The idea for the new restaurant came after the owners of the popular Parma Pizza and Grill came to Vottero and Martin with an idea to open a new pizzeria with a twist. According to Vottero, the only other affiliation between the two eateries is that both restaurants share the same management group, S&D Brixx, LLC.

Brixx Pizza & Chixx features three main classics on their menu: pizza, stromboli, and braised/ roasted chicken – all of which are made in-house. According to Vottero, in addition to the main courses, the new eatery also features a variety of savory sides such as corn muffins, mac & cheese, fries, chili, and more.

To check out Brixx Pizza & Chixx’s full menu, you can click here.

“You know there is just nothing like this restaurant in the area,” Vottero stated.

Another thing that makes this new eatery stand out from the rest is that it is solely focused on take-out, delivery, and pick-up dining services. According to Vottero, orders from the new restaurant will also soon be available on popular applications such as GrubHub, Slice, DoorDash, and Menufy.

The new Brixx Pizza & Chixx is located at 161 West Jackson Street in York and currently their hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays – Sundays // 11 a.m. to Midnight

It should be noted that once college is back in session, the owners plan on extending their weekend hours of operation to 2 a.m., according to Vottero.

Since opening the new establishment, the owners have created seven new jobs and they plan on growing that number into the double digits once they extend their hours of operation.

“We are so excited to be opened, but we are also scared at the same time,” Vottero explained. “Any new business venture takes a big leap, but since we have opened we have been moving full speed. Everyone who has come in has loved the food and it’s nice to know that we are making people happy.”

Brix Pizza & Chixx had its official soft opening on Tuesday, August 1.