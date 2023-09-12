HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local food truck owner will soon unveil his first-ever brick-and-mortar restaurant location in Strawberry Square.

The new Real Elite Buffet that will soon be unveiled at Strawberry Square is owned and operated by a Harrisburg native Talmond Luckette.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Luckette, back in March of this year, he began operating a food truck called Real Elite Burgers and recently decided to expand upon that concept and open an official storefront.

The new Real Elite Buffet will occupy a 2,155-square-foot space on 15 North 3rd Street and will be capable of seating 75 guests. According to Luckette, the new eatery will feature an array of lunch and dinner options with their focus being on slow-cooked meats.

Below is the full menu for the new Real Elite Buffet:

Buffet Menu

Hot Plate

Takeout

“I have mixed emotions, but [opening soon] is a good feeling for sure,” Luckette said. “It feels good to provide for my family and to provide some good food for the community!”

Real Elite Buffet is slated to hold its official grand opening on Friday, September 15 at 12:30 p.m. Their hours of operation moving forward will be:

Sundays – Fridays // 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Luckette, he plans on creating about 15 to 20 jobs at the new establishment – if you are interested in applying, you are encouraged to apply in person.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.