LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It won’t be long before Lancaster’s skyline looks completely different.

A new residential tower is being built, and it will be the city’s tallest building once finsihed. But who will live there?

The new building, called Mosaic, will be a residential tower for people ages 55 and up located at the site of the former LNP Print production plant on Queen and Vine Streets.

The building will be twenty stories high, making it the city’s tallest building once it’s constructed.

However, Mosaic won’t be your typical real estate transaction, and it will not be cheap.

Residents won’t own their units, and they’ll pay an entrance fee ranging from $642,000 up to $998,000 for a two-bedroom unit.

There’s also a monthly service fee, which is estimated between $4,000 and $6,000, which will cover long-term healthcare services.

Future residents at Mosaic will get plenty of bells and whistles with the expensive price tag.

The building will feature a dog park, restaurants, a bar, and even a spa. Willow Valley communities say Mosaic will also create hundreds of jobs.

“The dollars spent to operate it as well as the dollars spent by our future residents at the restaurants, at the shops, at the galleries, at the theatre,” said Brian Rutter, chief marketing officer with Willow Valley Communities.

Willow Valley Communities says over 1,000 people from 32 different states have expressed interest in the new project.

Willow Valley Communities’ CEO says a team is working to pre-sell at least 70 percent

of the units in Mosaic units before they begin construction.