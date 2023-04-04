HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new luxury rental community in York will open later this year.

The soon-to-be-unveiled luxury neighborhood community, named Hadley Place, rests on a 22-acre property at 4275 Valley Road in Enola.

According to Burkentine Real Estate Group, this community will be comprised of:

224 apartment units

42 townhomes

Pool

Clubhouse

Fitness Center

According to the PR manager for Burkentine Regina Miller, the 224 apartment units will be divided between six different apartment buildings. The floor plans for each of these living spaces vary between 1-3 bedrooms and 1-2 bathrooms.

Each of these living spaces will also include a deck or patio space, and kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Each of these pet-friendly apartment buildings will hold anywhere from 24 to 42 apartment units.

“We think residents will be thrilled with this location,” company owner Mike Burkentine said. “After a busy day at work or school, they can retreat to this quiet setting, yet still be only 15 minutes from the Pennsylvania State Capital. Plus, close proximity to I-81 and Routes 15 and 11 will make travel easy for commuters to York and Harrisburg, Pa.”

Hadley Place aerial layout

According to Miller, the work on Hadley Place is not done yet, as Burkentine is still working on Buildings 3 through 6, townhomes at the back of the property, the clubhouse, and other amenities.

Currently, Burkentine is accepting pre-leasing agreements for Building 5 in the Summer of 2023, and Buildings 3 and 4 in the Fall of 2023. If you are interested in learning more about Hadley Place or if you want to pre-lease a home of your own, you can click here.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at 1 p.m.