MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County community has a new chief of police.

During the Manheim Township Commissioners meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, Chief Duane M. Fisher was sworn in as the next Chief of Police for the department.

Fisher is originally from York County and began his law enforcement career in 1996 for the Jackson Township Police Department in York County. Then, in 1998, Fisher accepted a position as a police officer in the Mount Lebanon Police Department in Alleghany County, where he retired as a Lieutenant.

Fisher served as the Chief of Police in the Allegheny Township Police Department in West Moreland until accepting this position in Manheim Township.

Fisher is now the chief of the second-largest police department in Lancaster County.