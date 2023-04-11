MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new martial arts studio recently opened its doors in Mechanicsburg.

Premier Martial Arts Studio is owned and operated by Brian and Kourtney Joyce, and the new studio offers a wide variety of martial arts teachings for individuals of any age and experience level.

According to Premier Martial Arts, their children’s classes are designed to help young people grow physically and mentally, through instruction that focuses on self-respect and confidence. Their adult classes assist with teaching self-defense skills and physical fitness.

These martial arts classes incorporate the styles of Krav Maga, Kickboxing, and Karate.

“We are pleased to bring the Premier Martial Arts studio to Legacy Park. It will be a wonderful compliment to the businesses and residences of this new development,” co-owner Kourtney Joyce said in a press release.

In addition to certified professional instructors teaching adult and children’s martial arts classes, Premier Martial Arts Studio also offers the opportunity to host birthday parties.

If you are interested in finding out more information, registering for a class, or booking an event, you can click here.

The new Premier Martial Arts Studio held its ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce back in January 2023.

Premier Martial Arts Studio’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Fridays // 1p.m. to 9p.m.

Saturdays // 9a.m. to 12p.m.

The new martial arts studio is located at 100 Legacy Park Drive, suite 106.