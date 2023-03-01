CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Mediterranean and Turkish-style restaurant named Chop Shish is soon going to be opening its doors in Cumberland County.

The new Chop Shish is owned and operated by a father-son duo, named Kerem and Yilmaz Baran. The Barans are originally from Turkey, and both have prior experience in the restaurant industry – though this is their first time owning a restaurant of their own.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Yilmaz, his father will be the acting manager for Chop Shish, whereas Yilmaz will be the head chef.

Chop Shish’s menu is extensive – offering many Turkish-style chicken and lamb entrees, vegetarian entrees, and hot & cold appetizer options such as stuffed grape leaves and breaded fried calamari.

To view the entire Chop Shish menu you can click here.

The new restaurant is set to have an abundance of seating for guests, with 55 seats on the inside and 40 seats on the outside portion of the new restaurant.

Currently, the Barans are finishing some of the final touches on the restaurant space, in addition to waiting for the Health Departments’ final inspection prior to Chop Shish’s grand opening. According to Yilmaz, they hope to have their grand opening in about three weeks.

Upon opening, Chop Shish will be looking to hire a service staff and kitchen staff – if you are interested in applying you can go to their restaurant location, located at 2201 Market Street to pick up an application.

Chop Shish’s hours of operation will be: