FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered to dedicate a new memorial located at Fort Indiantown Gap.

The special dedication ceremony was held for the new monument on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It honors the men and women who have served in the Vietnam War.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

The monument is located beside the World War II U.S. Submarine memorial in Area 24-C.