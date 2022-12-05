HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of providing Farm Show milkshakes by offering a new flavor at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show as well as during some December events.

The new orange cream milkshake will debut this month during some pre-Farm Show events celebrating the 70th birthday of the Dairymen’s Association milkshakes. It will also be served during the Farm Show in January.

“Milkshakes on the Moo-ve” pop-up events in December will give milkshake fans a chance to try the new flavor at the following times and places:

Friday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., West Shore Plaza, 1200 Market St., Lemoyne (directly across from Karns Foods) There will be a 70th birthday milkshake toast at 10:45 a.m.

1200 Market St., Lemoyne (directly across from Karns Foods) Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz

1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz Friday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cross Roads Sale & Market, 5415 PA-25, Gratz

5415 PA-25, Gratz Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg

6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg Thursday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Kennie’s Markets, 217 W. Middle St., Gettysburg

The first 50 people at each December pop-up will receive one free milkshake, the Dairymen’s Association noted.

Fans can also try the orange cream milkshake during the Farm Show, which runs from Jan. 7-14, 2023, with a food count-only opening on Jan. 6, according to the Dairymen’s Association. The Dairymen will also offer fried mozzarella cheese cubes, grilled cheese sandwiches, grilled cheese stix, ice cream, and local milk at the Farm Show, according to the association.

“2023 will be extra sweet as we celebrate our 70th birthday of serving our famous Farm Show milkshakes with our new delicious, limited-edition Orange Cream milkshake for all to enjoy,” said Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Executive Director Dave Smith.

“What a thrill it is each year to see so many smiles throughout the agricultural showcase as our dairy farmers welcome families and attendees to experience an inside glimpse of our farms and the Commonwealth’s world-class dairy industry,” Smith added.

Image courtesy of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association

The new orange cream milkshake will join the original flavors of chocolate, vanilla, and chocolate-vanilla mix. The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association has been providing Farm Show milkshakes since 1953.