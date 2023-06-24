MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new mural is coming to MYO Park in Millersburg.

Ted Book, the art teacher at Millersburg Area High School, is spearheading the project with the collaboration of current and former students as well as community members.

“For me as a teacher to be able to relate with my students outside of school instead of in the classroom, it’s fun to be able to see their personality shine a little bit differently than when they’re in the room,” Book said.

Ted Book, art teacher at Millersburg Area High School, and a group of his students have sketched and started painting a new mural on the restroom building at MYO Park in Millersburg, Pennsylvania

Book’s plan for the mural is to represent the history of Millersburg and MYO Park. When he first started planning in 2019, he invited the Millersburg Historical Society to come and speak with his students after school.

“They brought slides, and they showed images of specifically the MYO and the different structures, equipment that was set up and used, the facilities that were used and just talked about what the MYO was at a variety of points through history.”

Photos courtesy of the Historical Society of Millersburg and Upper Paxton Township

Book and his students then came up with a design and were prepared to start the project, but their plans were halted by COVID-19.

It wasn’t until this spring that Book and his students decided to return to the project.

“Somebody had contacted me about it and said, ‘Hey, are you considering doing this anymore?’… and so we decided to jump on it,” Book said. “I had several students that are interested and excited about it, not just because they can earn community service hours for their project for school, but they just really enjoy art and the community and being involved in things.”

Since beginning the painting process, Book said he has also seen excitement from the community about the mural.

“It’s been fun just even being out here during the time that we’re spending creating this mural, I’ve had numerous people stop by and start talking to us,” Book said.

Book said people have shared memories of coming to the park as children to dance, roller-skate, and play basketball.

Though many of the students who were involved in the initial planning of the project have graduated, Book said he has a number of current students who are very excited about carrying out the project and he has had the opportunity to watch them work together.

“There’s more to art than just you make a cool little project that you have an idea of,” Book said “There’s opportunities to work with other people and enjoy time together and make it one group project. It helps with problem-solving. But it also helps with students understanding that there’s a there’s a bigger task than just what their wants are. They have to figure out how they can work together with each other and then achieve what they feel as ends up being the best result.”