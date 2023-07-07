A new mural was installed in the new Franklin County judicial facility’s self help center.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two new murals were installed at the Franklin County Judicial Center as part of the county’s ongoing court facility improvement project.

“These murals offer a great visual representation of the spirit of Franklin County and will highlight the very best of our communities to all who enter the Judicial Center for decades to come,” Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller said.

The murals took 27 months to complete are county-themed and community-led and were completed by local artists through a partnership between the county and the Council for the Arts.

“Both of these larger-than-life pieces also showcase the extraordinary talents of Franklin County’s art community. We are grateful to The Council for the Arts and all of those individuals who lent their time and talents to create such meaningful works of art.”

According to the Franklin County Commissioners, the larger of the two murals is 24 feet tall and 12 feet wide and features the county’s courthouse. The bottom of the mural shows a skyline of prominent structures within the county. The skyline is repeated several times to represent flames, symbolizing the fire that took place at the courthouse in 1864.

The other mural is 22 feet tall and 6.5 feet wide. It includes five distinct panels intended to represent the county’s history, culture, agriculture, and industrial and manufacturing heritage. According to the commissioners, the scenes in the mural were painted based on photos, drawings, and other paintings from local artists and the Franklin County Photography Club.

The murals are located at the new facility located at 14 North Main Street in Chambersburg.