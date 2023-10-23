HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three more people have been charged with murder from a deadly shooting in Harrisburg in July, according to police.

According to court documents, Juan Arvelo, 21, of Camp Hill, Krisshon Giles, 17, of Lemoyne, and Ceniah Simmons, 18, of Steelton, face murder and firearm charges from the Harrisburg shooting that took the life of 26-year-old Richon Strain-Hankerson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Video surveillance was used to identify the three accused of shooting Strain-Hankerson around 9:45 p.m. along South 20th Street, according to criminal complaints. The trio was seen on video holding and allegedly shooting Strain-Hankerson, the complaint reads.

A fourth person, 15-year-old Akai Eubanks-Burnett, was also charged with murder earlier this year in connection to the shooting.

Police responded to South 20th Street for a report of gunshots and were then called to the 2400 block of Market Street for a gunshot victim.

The shooters were allegedly seen on video crowding Strain-Hankerson before opening fire on him and a Red Mazada he was standing by, police say.

During the investigation, police say they learned that the group was at a party in Edgemont Community Park before the shooting. There also was a witness who was able to help police identify the three suspects.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arvelo and Giles are in the Dauphin County Prison with their bail denied. Simmons has yet to be arrested as of Monday, court documents show.