LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz.

The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania.

According to Dunkin, their newest location in Lititz is located on 737 S. Broad Street.

The new Dunkin restaurant includes a variety of stand-out features, which consist of:

A modern design (warm interior colors)

Atmospheric indoor lighting

Drive-thru

Complimentary WiFi

Innovative tap system (helps to give customers consistently cold sips from their cold drinks)

Mobile order pick-up options

According to Dunkin, the new 1,600-square-foot restaurant is expected to create approximately 20-25 new jobs.

This location is set to open daily from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Dunkin has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 different countries worldwide.