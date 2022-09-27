DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Visita Hershey & Harrisburg (VHH) is a new outreach program that hopes to drive Latino visitation to Dauphin County, Pennsylvania through mobile tours and in-person events that go along with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

In collaboration with Latino Connection, VHH developed a program that hopes to connect families and showcase what the Midstate has to offer.

“Not only do we have Hershey’s Chocolate World and Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, but all these amazing museums and local eateries and so much more to do, Harrisburg, City Island. And we’re just really thrilled on this mobile initiative tour, finding those Hispanic families in New York, New Jersey, DC, Baltimore, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and inviting them to visit our region as their next vacation spot,” said George Fernandez, founder, CEO of Latino Connection.

The Latino community is the fastest growing population in Pennsylvania, accounting for more than 50% of the Commonwealth’s growth over the 20 years.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.