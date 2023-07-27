STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County’s 1700 square foot model train layout got its start with just one train under a Christmas tree in 1945. Shortly after returning home to Strasburg from World War II, George Groff bought his son a $12.50 Lionel train set.

Over time, that trainset grew into a larger layout, sprawling across the basement of the home.

In the early 1960s George and his wife Florence Groff bought a small barn, planning to show their train layout as a part-time business to help pay for college expenses.

Since 1961, that barn has been the Choo Choo Barn, located at 226 Gap Road in Strasburg.

When the couple retired they left the business to their youngest son Thomas Groff and his wife Linda, who opened the Strasburg Train Shop in 1983.

The business then became Tom Groff’s life’s work. He transformed the layout into what it is today, a miniature depiction of Lancaster County with 22 operating trains and over 150 hand-built animations.

“My dad’s goal was to show that there was an artistry to model railroading, that the trains were really just a background feature, because you could make all of these wonderful things around it with movement and light and landscaping scenery. That really made it lifelike,” his daughter Kristi Largoza said.

But after Tom’s passing in 2019, Linda and Kristi knew it was time to find a new owner who could carry on his legacy.

The challenge came in finding someone who could preserve the layout.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There are plenty of people out there who are capable, it’s just that the layout really runs on older technology…which really adds to the charm of it. But it also makes it difficult to keep up with the repairs,” Largoza said.

During their search they listed the businesses on a forum of over 30,000 model railroad enthusiasts and found almost 20 seriously interested candidates. But it wasn’t until Gary Russell kept outbidding them at a used train auction that they found the right fit.

Largoza said that when Russell came to see the layout for the first time, not only was he unintimidated, he was able to explain how the old technology worked and how he would fix, modernize, and maintain different elements.

“He and the layout are definitely a perfect match. I mean, it’s definitely his passion. He definitely he understands the preservation of the legacy,” Largoza said.

A photo of Gary Russell, new owner of the Choo Choo Barn and Strasburg Train Shop, in front of the Choo Choo Barn Layout.

Much like the Choo Choo Barn itself, Russell’s love of trains also goes back to one train at Christmas.

When he was a little boy, about 6 or 7, his father bought him a train layout and for years the family took it out for the holiday season.

But by the time he was about 11 Russell was hooked, and convinced his father to leave out the train layout year-round.

From there Russell found both his interest in automation and his lifelong love of collecting trains.

Now as the owner of the Choo Choo Barn and Strasburg Train Shop, he said he enjoys getting to see people experience the joy of model railroading and helping others to sell and refurbish their collections

“This is fun. This is a hobby that people can come and experience and, and there’s a sense of satisfaction because when people leave, they almost always leave with a big smile on the face.”

Looking towards the future, Russell said he wants to make it clear that the Choo Choo Barn is an attraction for both kids and adults to enjoy.

“This is for the old and young alike. It’s not just for kids … Kids will have fun. Adults will appreciate it,” Russell said.

Largoza, who is now getting ready to step aside from the business, is excited to see what Russell has in store for the future.

“This is one of those things where they say ‘and the rest of history.’ You know? It was just really that quick and that firm of a of a decision. This guy’s going to be the one to carry on what my dad built,” she said.