HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, locally owned private personal training facility recently made its debut in Harrisburg.

Triple P Fitness is owned and operated by Harrisburg native, and fitness enthusiast Noah Parsons, who graduated from Lock Haven University back in 2021, receiving a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education.

“I started personal training about three and a half years ago after I graduated college,” Parsons explained. “I realized that I really didn’t want to become a teacher, so I eventually figured that I would give it a shot and open my own spot.”

Preparation, Process, and Purpose are what Triple P Fitness stands for. According to Parsons, his newly renovated 1,843 square-foot facility is decked out with all new state-of-the art equipment and his new facility can accommodate up to five trainers and five clients at a time.

Parsons believes it is important to keep class sizes small in order to give enough individual attention.

According to Triple P Fitness’s website, they offer personal training sessions, nutrition counseling, student-athlete training, and a variety of fitness classes. A one-time, thirty-minute personal training session costs $35 and an hour costs $65; though Parsons says that these rates are cheaper if clients purchase several sessions in a package deal.

Triple P Fitness is located on 2609 North Front Street and held its official grand opening on Monday, October 25. Their facility is by appointment only, but their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Sundays // 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“[Opening the gym] is energizing and it is super exciting,” Parsons said. “My current team members are all under 26 years old so it is a young, hungry atmosphere. We want to be a premier fitness studio in Harrisburg and give back to the awesome people of Harrisburg.”

According to Parsons, moving forward once he gets things set in motion at his new Harrisburg location, he hopes to eventually expand across the river, into the West Shore.

