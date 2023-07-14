HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new PetSmart store will soon be unveiled in Harrisburg later this summer.

According to a spokesperson with PetSmart, the new 20,565 square foot storefront will be opening soon at the Colonial Commons on 5098 Jonestown Road. The new store can be found in-between HomeGoods and Dollar Tree.

With this new location, PetSmart says they hope to “meet the demands and needs of pet parents” and to “better serve the Harrisburg community.”

The new PetSmart location is expected to create approximately 20 new jobs. According to PetSmart, the new store’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The new store will provide pet parents with a comprehensive lineup of products for cats, dogs, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets,” PetSmart said. “From pet food, toys, and treats to apparel, habitats, and supplements, pet parents can find everything they need for their pet at the new PetSmart location. The store will also offer services, including pet training and a full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats can receive hands-on care from academy-trained and safety-certified stylists who are dedicated to making pets look and feel their best.”

The new PetSmart will hold its grand opening on August 26, 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.