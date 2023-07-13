HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new acai berry bowl franchise location will soon be opening a new Dauphin County restaurant later this summer.

The new Playa Bowls location coming to Harrisburg is owned and operated by Brooke Butler Wagner. According to Wagner, the new Playa Bowls location in Harrisburg will be 1,778 square feet in size and will be capable of seating 32 guests at a time.

The new Playa Bowls will be located in the new Susquehanna Union Green development at 2650 Gravel Road. The franchise will be joining other popular new eateries, such as the potato themed restaurant named ‘Potato Coop’, which started out as a food truck prior to opening its first brick-and-mortar location back in May 2023.

According to Wagner, the new Playa Bowls in Harrisburg is expected to open in late August, pending construction and inspections. Upon opening the new Playa Bowls, its hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Sundays // 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The new location is expected to create over 50 new jobs in the area.

Wagner owns two other Playa Bowl franchises – one opened back in 2021 and is located at 32 North Hanover Street in Carlisle. The second location on 3544 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill recently opened in April 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.