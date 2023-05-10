YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new locally owned Portuguese-style restaurant will soon be opening its doors in Downtown York.

The new Casa de Fogo is owned and operated by husband and wife, Christie and Steve Moreira, who are also the owners of a gift shop called, Hydrangea Haus, located at 2035 Carlisle Road.

The gift shop offers fresh flowers and many other products from local small businesses in the area – the Moreira’s opened Hydrangea Haus back on May 1, 2022.

According to Christie, she was born and raised in York County but moved to New Jersey with her now husband back in 2017. Her husband currently owns and operates his own construction company, but now years later Christie says both of them are looking to do something new.

“We just wanted to start doing something different,” Christie expressed. “We started doing taste testing’s at our gift shop and the people loved it, so we started looking for a restaurant location to serve our Portuguese cuisine.”

The new Casa De Fog will be located in an approximately 2,500-square-foot storefront with the capability of seating up to 100 guests. According to Christie, upon opening the new eatery, she and her husband hope to create between 15 and 20 jobs.

If you are interested in applying for a position, you can click here.

According to Christie, in addition to offering Portuguese cuisine, Casa De Fogo will also offer locally made brews by partnering with a Pennsylvania-based brewery. The exact brewery that they will be partnering with will be disclosed in the near future once the paperwork is finalized.

The new Casa de Fogo will be located at 58 West Market Street in York. According to Christie, the new eatery’s hours of operation will be:

Tuesdays – Sundays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are super excited [to open Casa de Fogo],” Christie said. “We are excited to introduce Portuguese cuisine to the area since we will be one of the closest around. You know, we are people persons, and are just really excited to spend more one on one time with people.”

The Moreira’s hope to have the grand opening of Casa de Fogo in early July of 2023.

Prior to Casa de Fogo’s grand opening, the owners will be hosting a food-tasting event to offer food items off their Casa de Fogo menu for just $5.

The event will be held on Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to LeAnn’s Make A Wish and Accountability for Life.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.