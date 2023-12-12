YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health has announced that a new president has been appointed to WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Alyssa Moyer has has more than 23 years of experience at WellSpan across many positions. She will be promoted from her role as vice president and regional chief medical officer at WellSpan.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Throughout my career journey at WellSpan, I have had the greatest pleasure to work alongside some of the brightest minds and talented professionals that have helped shape the leader I am today,” said Moyer. “I look forward to leading a hospital that is committed to being a trusted partner in the York community delivering safe, high quality, and equitable care.”

Before her current role, Moyer served as the chief medical officer at WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital for six years. She also led initiatives at WellSpan York Hospital to help improve patient care and reduce costs as well as earning the hospital numerous awards and accolades.

“I am proud to welcome Dr. Alyssa Moyer into this role as she is well-positioned to lead our team members and serve our patients as we undergo a major expansion here at the hospital,” said Victoria Diamond, senior vice president of WellSpan’s central region. “Alyssa demonstrates a proven track record for her visionary leadership, strategic management, commitment to patient care, and unwavering dedication to our community. Her expertise will be integral in steering this hospital and our health system toward continued success.”

Before Moyer’s appointment, Diamond served as both senior vice president of WellSpan’s central region and WellSpan York Hospital president.

Moyer will begin her new role on Jan. 1, 2024.