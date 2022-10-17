LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Forrest Hills Commons on Linglestown Road will have all of its first three buildings completed by June 1, 2023, according to the owner of Vanguard Reality Group Inc., Eric Kessler.

The soon-to-be-completed project will be home to eleven total spaces – nine of which are still available for lease. All of the spaces that are still available will range in size, from approximately 1,100 to 17,000 square feet.

Two of the buildings in the Forrest Hills Commons have almost been completed – one of them is a 7,500-square-foot daycare center called Nature & Nurture Day Care.

The other purchased space is a 3,600-square-foot, veterinarian care & animal hospital called Blue Mountain Veterinarian Care, which is set to open in December.

According to Kessler, the total project cost is projected to be between $20-25 million; however, this is completely dependent on the businesses that end up leasing the available spaces. Kessler went on to describe how he wants the right mix of tenants in the new spaces in an attempt to project the desired vision.

“This is not a strip mall, not at all,” said Eric Kessler. “[The Forrest Hills Commons] is a professional neighborhood business center.”

Project Breakdown:

Vanguard Reality Group Inc. is the owner of the Forrest Hills Commons

Bennett Williams Commercial and RSR Reality are the ones handling the leasing of the spaces

A.P. Williams is the general contractor of the Forrest Hills Commons

The property is located adjacent to Sheetz and Weis on Linglestown Road, which developers says sees approximately 21,000 vehicles a day. Colonial Road, which will be the entrance to Forest Hills Commons, sees approximately 5,000 vehicles per day.