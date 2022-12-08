HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New regulations with the goal of protecting the LGBTQ community against discrimination took a step forward today.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) proposed the regulations, which were approved three to two by the independent regulatory review commission.

The Human Relations Act bans discrimination based on sex, and the new regulations include sexual orientation and gender identity in the definition.

“People of all communities, and specifically the LGBTQ community, deserve to be in spaces where they’re not discriminated against because of sexual orientation, identity, and who they are as human beings,” said Chad Dion Lassiter, executive director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

In early 2022, 11 Republican state senators signed a letter that opposed the Human Relations Commission from taking action.

The letter said such action should be taken in the legislature, claiming “The PHRC is attempting to circumvent the constitutional power and responsibility of the general assembly.”

The new regulations are awaiting approval from the assembly and the governor.