CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility with a focus on personal and memory care will soon break ground in Carlisle.

The new senior care facility called the Residence at Carlisle will break ground later this year at 481 South Spring Garden Street. According to a spokesperson for IntegraCare, the new senior care facility will feature a multitude of rooms, which will include studio, 1-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment floor plans for residents to choose from.

In total, the new Residence at Carlisle facility will have 53 Personal Care apartments and 22 Memory Support apartments. In addition to the 75 available apartments, the new facility will also feature amenities for its residents, which includes:

Common areas for socializing

“Unique memory care neighborhood layout”

Outdoor walking spaces

Fitness center

Theatre

Pub and more

According to a spokesperson for IntegraCare, the general contractor for the project is the Harrisburg-based Triple Crown Corporation and the developer for the project is Weathervane Capital Partners and IntegraCare, who will also act as the property managers. The actual owner of the property is PA Senior Development Partners Carlisle, LLC.

Upon opening the new facility, the owners anticipate creating approximately 50 jobs, and applications for these positions will become available in the summer or fall of 2024. According to a spokesperson with IntegraCare, interested applications will be able to apply for a position at www.jobs.integracare.com

The new Residence of Carlisle is slated to open in early 2025.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.