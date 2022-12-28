MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new, multi-state, senior care facility called Legend at Silver Creek will be opening its newest Central Pennsylvania-based location in the coming months.

Legend at Silver Creek is a family-owned senior care company called Legend Senior Living, which is based in Wichita, Kansas and owned by Pete Russell and Tim Buchanan – Buchanan’s family has owned this company for now two generations.

According to Legend Senior Living’s VP of Marketing Paul Hansen, construction on this new facility first broke ground on April 26, 2022.

“This company is family-owned and we are here to serve families,” Hansen said.

The new 88,000 square foot facility will sit on 3.83 acres of land and is going to be two stories tall. This facility will have 95 rooms total with the ability to house up to 100 senior residents.

According to Hansen, 75 of these rooms will be utilized as personal care apartments and 20 of the rooms will be designated as memory care apartments.

Insider rendering of Legend at Silver Creek

Legend Senior Living’s personal care service is for senior residents that want/can live independently, but just need a little assistance with tasks such as dressing, bathing, or medication management, according to their website.

Whereas Legend Senior Living’s memory care services are designed to support seniors with Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.

According to their website, the new Legend at Silver Creek will also offer several other amenities and services for incoming residents such as:

Transportation services (for appointments, errands, or other excursions)

Weekly housekeeping visits

Around-the-clock support from trained team members

Personalized care plans developed by their clinical team

Vibrant programs, events, and trips

Post office

Salon and spa

On-site movie theater

Recreation room

Fitness center

Visiting professional services (includes podiatry, portable x-ray, and therapy services)

The new Legend at Silver Creek is expected to create approximately 50 new jobs. According to Hansen, these offered positions will consist of jobs in maintenance, housekeeping, medical technicians, administration, culinary, and many more.

The general contractor for this senior care facility is Wohlsen Construction Company. According to Hansen, Legend at Silver Creek is expected to be opened by Summer 2023. The new senior care facility will be located on 425 Lambs Gap Rd. in Mechanicsburg.

Legend Senior Living currently operates 43 Legend and Windsor residences across 6 different states – this is now the fourth Legend property to come to Pennsylvania.

“We are really excited to spread our footprint in Pa.,” Hansen said.

For more information on Legend Senior Living and the new facility coming to Mechanicsburg, you can visit their website at www.legendseniorliving.com