HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Central PA Therapy Connections, LLC was founded by Jaime Hunter in 2015. Since then the agency has been providing community-based early intervention services to children in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry counties, but it wasn’t until recently that they opened a physical clinic.

“Right now there’s a significant waitlist for the outpatient services in our area,” Hunter said. “So that’s another reason it was so important for me to spread the word that we are available, because there’s so many kids in need sitting on these waitlists.”

Hunter is hoping the new clinic, located at 245 W. Main Street in downtown Hummelstown, will make a dent in the need for outpatient services in the area.

In addition to continuing the early intervention services that they already provide, Central Pa Therapy Connections is offering pediatric speech therapy at the clinic. She said the clinic serves all ages of pediatrics and a variety of speech and language needs.

Central PA Therapy Connections is located at located at 245 W. Main Street in downtown Hummelstown. The clinic currently provides pediatric speech therapy services. Hunter has 10 certified therapists on staff, including speech, occupation and physical therapists as well as two certified speech language pathologists at the clinic. The open house is scheduled for July 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.

In the future, she also plans to offer occupational therapy at the clinic and is already in the process of building a sensory gym at the new building.

She said the gym will have features including a ball pit, slide, tunnel, and a swing to help kids learn.

“Research knows that kids learn through play…” she said. “There are some kiddos that really need a swinging motion, or that jumping and bouncing, to kind of regulate their bodies. So it just gives us another space to provide that to them.”

The clinic officially opened on June 12 with a brand new clinic staff joining Hunter’s existing team. Now, Hunter has 10 certified therapists on staff, including speech, occupational,al and physical therapists as well as two certified speech-language pathologists at the clinic.

A grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and open house will be held on July 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hunter hopes the grand opening will give the community the chance to learn more about the services the clinic is offering.

“The ribbon cutting is open to anybody in the community, you do not need to be a patient at the clinic. It is an open house,” Hunter said.

Those who attend the opening will have the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments, kids activities and meetings with the staff.

Central PA Therapy Connections accepts Highmark and Capital Blue Cross insurance. For more information, visit their website.