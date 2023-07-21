HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new popular sports performance brand that is known for its eyewear, recently opened a new location at the Hershey Tanger Outlets.

According to Hershey Tanger Outlets, a new 2,500 square foot Oakley store has officially opened its doors in the Hershey Tanger Outlets. The new retail location is located inside suite 77, which is right next to the American Eagle and Aerie storefront.

“We strive to bring the best brands to Tanger Hershey and feel confident that the addition of Oakley will be a hit with our shoppers,” Tanger Hershey Marketing Director Bob Ancharski said. “The store’s opening comes at the perfect time to meet the needs of the busy summer season as sports and outdoor activities ramp up.”

The new Oakley store will offer a wide variety of sun and prescription eyewear selections, in addition to offering apparel and accessories for women, children, and men, according to the Hershey Tanger Outlets.

The new Oakley location is one of the multiple new stores that have recently opened their doors at the Hershey Tanger Outlets, which includes the new: Nike, Columbia, Crocs, and Victoria’s Secret storefronts.

The Hershey Tanger Outlets are located at 46 Outlet Square, and their hours of operation are: