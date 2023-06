YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — You will have to get used to a new stop sign if you use a popular shortcut in York.

This is near the York Fairgrounds. Drivers who use Madison Avenue to cut between Carlisle Avenue and Richland Avenue will see a new stop sign.

The idea is to stop people from speeding through the neighborhood.

Instead of Madison Avenue, police are asking drivers to use Linden Avenue where there is no longer a stop sign.