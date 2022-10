DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate.

The new store will be approximately three times larger than an average AutoZone store, according to AutoZone’s website.