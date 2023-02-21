LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Tanger Outlets announced Tuesday they will be adding two new stores in the coming months.

A new 1,500 square foot Butter and Bean Cafe is set to officially open its doors in late February.

The Latina-owned and operated bakery & coffeehouse will offer an array of specialty coffee drinks, made with Latin American coffee beans. Additionally, the new cafe will offer freshly made products, such as:

Sandwiches

Paninis

Flatbreads

Soup and Salads

The new Butter and Bean Cafe space will be located near the Shopper Services and Clarks storefront. This is the second Butter and Bean Cafe to open in the Susquehanna area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A new 2,500 square foot Chicken Hill Distillery is set to officially open its doors in mid-March. The new Chicken Hill Distillery will offer an extensive selection of alcoholic, corn whiskey products, including:

Brandy

Bourbon

Rum

Whiskey

Legal Moonshine (Chicken Hill Distillery’s specialty)

Guests who are 21 and up will be able to try samples of the many different products. The new storefront will be located near the Levi’s store.

“We continually seek to expand our food and beverage offerings at Tanger Outlets Lancaster and welcome the opportunity to include two Pennsylvanian brands — Chicken Hill Distillery and local-favorite Butter and Bean Café — which will provide shoppers with new flavors and fresh experiences to enhance their visits to the center,” Tanger Outlets Lancaster Marketing Director Monica Trego said.

The Lancaster Tanger outlets are located at 311 Stanley K Tanger Drive, and their hours of operation are Mondays – Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.