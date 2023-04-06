LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Conestoga Valley Board of School Directors has selected Dr. Daniel Hartman to serve as the district’s next superintendent.

According to the district, superintendent Dr. David Zuilkoski will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Dr. Hartman, who currently serves as the assistant superintendent in York County’s South Western School District, is expected to be formally approved on April 11.

Dr. Hartman previously served as a middle school social studies teacher in the Dallastown Area School District and as an intermediate principal and an assistant school principal in the South Western School District.

“I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve the Conestoga Valley School District as its next superintendent,” said Dr. Hartman, “and I am excited to begin learning and growing together with all members of the CV community. I come from a family of educators and have been immersed in education my entire life. I am passionate about ensuring public schools are a place where all students can gain the skills, mindsets, and dispositions needed so they can pursue whatever pathway they choose in life.”

Dr. Hartman graduated from Elizabethtown College with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education before attending Temple University in 2007 for his master’s and received his doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata University.

Conestoga Valley School Board President Idette Groff said the board interviewed a series of highly qualified candidates from a strong pool of individuals.

“It is Dr. Hartman’s character, extensive educational leadership, community mindedness, collegiality, and passion to continuously learn and grow – professionally and personally – that make him a great fit for Conestoga Valley,” said Groff.

The board will introduce Dr. Hartman to the school community on April 17 at a community forum that will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Conestoga Valley High School auditorium.

“On behalf of the board, the district, and entire school community, we want to extend our appreciation and thanks to Dr. Zuilkoski for his dedication to the students, staff, and families of Conestoga Valley as our superintendent for the last six years,” said Groff.