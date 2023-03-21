EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Japanese sushi restaurant, named Sushi Heaven officially opened its now second location in Lancaster.

According to their website, Sushi Heaven is a full-service Japanese restaurant that also features an All-You-Can-Eat option for its customers. Sushi Heaven offers a wide selection of multiple rice, chicken, beef, and hibachi entrees; as well as 22 different sushi rolls for customers to chose from.

The new Sushi Heaven is now the second location for the Japanese style restaurant – the first Sushi Heaven opened in Mechanicsburg back in Sep. 2021, according to an employee. The new Sushi Heaven in Lancaster held its official grand opening yesterday, on March 20.

It should be noted that the owner of the new Sushi Heaven, Heng Fei Hu, is not the owner of the Sushi Heaven in Mechanicsburg.

The new, approximately 7,000 square foot establishment is capable of seating about 250 guests. According to a employee, the new Sushi Heaven is currently looking to hire a server and a host/hostess. If you are interested in applying you are encouraged to pick up an application on site.

The new Lancaster Sushi Heaven is located in The Shops at Rockvale, which can be found on 35 S. Willowdale Drive.

The new Sushi Heaven’s hours of operation are: