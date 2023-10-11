MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Taco Bell is coming to the West Shore.

According to Bennett Williams Commercial, nearly an acre of land for the new Taco Bell location was sold on Gettysburg Pike in Mechanicsburg.

The location at 151 Gettysburg Pike is adjacent to a Penn State Health facility and several elementary and middle schools.

There are currently four Taco Bell locations in Cumberland County and this would be the second with a Mechanicsburg address. Other locations are in Carlisle, Lemoyne, and Enola.

A Taco Bell on Front Street in Harrisburg was recently replaced by a Dunkin’ that opened in July.

Taco Bell previously announced that by the end of 2022, they planned on adding 8,000 U.S. locations and creating 100,000 new jobs.

It’s not known when construction will begin for the new Mechanicsburg Taco Bell or when it may open. abc27 has reached out to Taco Bell for more information on the project.