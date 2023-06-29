LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Thai restaurant recently opened its doors in Cumberland County.

Charm Thai Cuisine is owned and operated by two friends Apinya ‘Jamie’ Bangching and her partner Watchardwalee ‘Joy’ Aeocharoen. According to Jamie, she and her partner both have several years of experience in the restaurant industry, since they moved to the United States from Thailand about 10 years ago.

The new Charm Thai Cuisine is located at 324 Market Street in Lemoyne, which is the former location of Lapu Lapu Filipino Fusion. According to Jamie, the new Thai restaurant, which was internally designed by her and her partner, has seating for about 40 guests.

Some of Charm Thai Cuisine’s recommended dishes consist of Pad Thai Shrimp, Toy Yum Shrimp, Papaya Salad, and Mango Sticky Rice, according to their website. The new restaurant also features many other appetizers, entrees, soups, and salads.

To view Charm Thai Cuisine’s full menu, you can click here or if you want to place an online order, you can click here.

“[We opened this restaurant] because we would like to bring Thai food to the community,” Jamie said. “We don’t have one in the area and we want people to know the food of our home.”

The new Charm Thai Cuisine held its soft opening back on Friday, June 2. Currently, their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I feel so proud and so happy that people from the community tried our food and like it! It feels really nice to share my country’s food with this community,” Jaimie added.

According to their website, the name ‘Charm’ “refers to a bowl in Thai and to a power of delight and attraction in English.”