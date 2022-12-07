CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week.

The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football championship made the new traffic signals crucial.

“It’s really going to help the traffic moving in and out of the stadium, but even when that’s long over it’s going to help the school district out and the whole community, in general, to be able to maneuver and protect the left turns,” said Christopher Kufro, PennDOT district eight executive.

PennDOT waited for six months to get the supplies for the traffic lights, which arrived in time for the championship game.