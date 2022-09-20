HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released.

Why Not Prosper operates other transitional homes in the Philadelphia area. The new Harrisburg location has room for 30 women.

“We have case managers on deck, we have therapists on deck, we have and in-service group every day. So if a bank is coming, or a re-entry program, or something to help them to become more self sufficient and a whole person, so the whole person is monitored and watched and supported,” said Reverend Michelle Anne Simmons, founder of Why Not Prosper.

The organization has been opening transitional homes for more than two decades. In that time they’ve helped hundreds of women successfully transition from prison back into communities.