HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release.

According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other services are scheduled to open in February 2023.

The new UPMC center is expected to see its first patients by Nov. 14, 2022, according to UPMC Media Relations Manager Malini Mattler.

UPMC Urgent Care treats patients of all ages and will treat/provide:

Minor injuries and illness

Vaccinations

School and work physicals

Laboratory and imaging services

Respiratory therapy

Wound management

Orthopedic evaluations

In addition to offering multiple types of care for patients, the new UPMC center will also offer specialty services (arriving February 2023) to patients from 31 new exam rooms and 6 new procedural rooms. These incoming specialty services consist of:

UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

UPMC Magee-Womens

UPMC Neurological Institute

UPMC General Surgery

“We’re proud to serve the communities in and around Hershey by improving access to UPMC’s advanced services and world-class patient care,” said Lou Baverso, president of UPMC in Central Pennsylvania. “When we bring care closer to our patients, it not only provides them convenience, but it also allows for better continuity of care, often leading to better outcomes.”

UPMC joined the Central Pennsylvania region in 2017 and, according to the release, has an annual economic regional impact of $2.6 billion.