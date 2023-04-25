YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new veterinary urgent care center will soon be opening its doors in York County.

The new VetCheck Urgent Care Center is owned and operated by Sabrena Hartley and her partner, a doctor of veterinary medicine, Christine Thomas.

“[VetCheck] is a walk-in clinic,” Hartley said. “I like to say that if your vet can’t get you in, then we can.”

Hartley has lived in Pennsylvania for now 21 years and has worked in veterinary medicine for the past 25 years. According to Hartley, upon the grand opening of the new VetCheck, it will become the second veterinary business that she has owned and operated.

The first veterinary practice that Hartley had was the Rossmoyne Animal Emergency Trauma Center in Mechanicsburg. According to Hartley, she went on to sell the business three years ago in June 2020.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new VetCheck center will be located at 380 Loucks Road, Suite A, at the former location of the Mattress Firm. According to Hartley, renovations to the 3,000-square-foot space began in January 2023, and the general contractor for the build-out is Professional Design & Construction.

The new center will be equipped with four exam rooms, a surgical suite, a treatment area, and an isolation room for contagious diseases. According to VetCheck’s website, the new urgent care center will offer an array of pet services, which include:

Wellness care

Emergency & urgent care

Pet vaccinations

Surgery

Pet Euthanasia

Microchipping

Toxicology & pet poison control

Senior pet care

Nutritional counceling

In-house diagnostics

The new VetCheck center will be offering care to cats and dogs, in addition to other ‘small mammals’ such as rabbits, guinea pigs, and hamsters. Other animals that Hartley mentioned she would give care to includes goats and lambs.

Upon their grand opening, the new VetCheck is expected to create 25 jobs in the area. They are currently still hiring – if you are interested in applying you can click here.

When they first open their doors, VetCheck’s hours of operation will be:

Thursdays – Mondays // 8a.m. to 11p.m.

CLOSED Tuesday and Wednesday

It should be noted that Hartley plans on expanding VetCheck’s hours of operation to 7-days a week once she grows her veterinary staff.

The new VetCheck is expected to have its grand opening in May 25.

“I feel so relieved to open soon,” Hartley said. “I am excited to be back in the game again!”

As part of the grand opening celebration, FM97’s radio personality Damian Rhodes will be hosting a live feed and will be giving away two free Ed Sheeran concert tickets on-site on May 24.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.