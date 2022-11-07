MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A new 1,600 square-foot Vietnamese restaurant called “Pho Lotus” held its grand opening in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

The new family-owned Vietnamese restaurant is owned and operated by Hao Vu, and his wife Thuy Vang, according to brother-in-law, Carter Nguyen.

This is the family’s first restaurant. According to Nguyen, the family has always wanted to own a restaurant of their own and have a place that served “good Pho.”

Pho Lotus is located on 1223 Lancaster Rd. Suite 107 – right between the Arby’s and Sheetz. The restaurant is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to their Facebook page.

Pho Lotus offers a wide variety of Vietnamese rice and noodle dishes – for more information you can contact the family at PhoLotus107@gmail.com or call the family restaurant at (717)-879-9505.