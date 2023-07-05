GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new vintage girls toy store recently opened its doors in Gettysburg.

The new Play Like A Girl Retro Toys is owned and operated by Maryland natives Melissa Kilby and Mitchell Roy, who recently opened their first brick-and-mortar girls toy store last weekend.

According to Roy, he and Kilby have been collecting and selling a variety of 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and early 2000’s vintage girl toys for the past 5 to 10 years. The partners first began selling their vast collection of girls’ toys online through eBay, Etsy, and most recently Mercari.

“We noticed a big gap in the market for girl toys,” Roy explained. “When you go to a toy store, there are hundreds of boy toys, but not a lot for girls. So, we saw this niche and began expanding online before eventually opening in Gettysburg.”

According to the owners, some of the most popular vintage girl toys that the two partners currently offer include:

Strawberry Shortcake

My Little Pony

Care Bears

Rainbow Bright

The new, approximately 900-square-foot girl’s toy store held its official grand opening this past weekend on Saturday, July 1. According to Roy, the hours of operation for the new store are still being determined and are subject to change in the near future.

Customers are encouraged to stay up to date for future hours of operation by following Play Like A Girl Retro Toys on Facebook.

“We are excited to do this,” Roy added. “We have moms come in with their kids and say ‘I wanted this so badly when I was a kid!’ – our store is a trip down memory lane for a lot of people. We are just glad to be filling this niche in the market.”

The new Play Like A Girl Retro Toys is located on 777 Baltimore Street in suite 104.