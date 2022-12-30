CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa.

According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to construct a new Wawa convenience store with a gas station at 1071 Wayne Ave. in Chambersburg. Previously, this location was home to a Denny’s that is now closed.

In total, the vote to approve the Wawa construction will also include requests for:

Variances for off-street parking design standards

Dumpster enclosure location

Business identification signs

News of Wawa’s possible construction in Chambersburg comes after Wawa announced in June 2022 that they have aspirations to grow their presence in the Central Pennsylvanian area.

“With a commitment to fulfilling lives, we’re thrilled to continue our growth and expansion in our existing markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to the community,” John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa said. “In addition, Wawa’s continued expansion will mean even more convenience and new jobs in the Central Pennsylvania community.”

The vote will be held on Tues., Jan. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m. on the first floor of the Borough Hall on 11 S. Second St.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.