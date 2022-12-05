FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville.

The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior Media Relations Manager Ryan Coyle Sr., the construction of the 15,000-square-foot health care center will replace the Family Practice WellSpan – Mont Alto on 6155 Anthony Highway in Waynesboro.

According to Coyle, the Mont Alto location’s practices, doctors, and nurses will move into the newly constructed facility upon its completion in the fall of 2023. The new facility will be offering multiple new services for its patients, as well as the services that were previously offered at Mont Alto, including:

Rehabilitation services

Imaging services

Laboratory services

Family practice/medicine (Previously provided at the Mont Alto location)

The groundbreaking event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Penn National Golf Club & Inn at 3270 Clubhouse Drive in Fayetteville. The official address of the new facility has not yet been determined, but it is going to be located at the Penn National Golf Club and residential area, according to WellSpan.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.