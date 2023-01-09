HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tamara Boutique, a new women’s clothing and accessory shop is set to officially open its doors at the end of the month.

The new women’s retail clothing store is owned and operated by local, Tamara Robinson-Grant, who currently has a strong online presence where she offers a variety of clothing and accessories.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Robinson-Grant, this new store will be an expansion of her current online shop – providing a new, unique space for women to shop at while in Harrisburg City.

“As a kid, I would go to the market with my grandmother to sell all different types of products. I

now get to invest my personal time and energy into something I truly love doing,” Robinson-Grant said. “My dream is to turn my passion and vision into reality.”

The new store is set to be located on 17 S. Street, in downtown Harrisburg’s ‘South of Market’ (SoMa) district. The building is owned by Harristown Enterprises, Inc., which to date has invested over $20 million in the SoMa district over the last 20 years.

SoMa district currently includes: Stash-Midtown Dandy vintage thrift boutique, Boneshire Taps @ SoMa, El Sol Mexican Restaurant, Veterans Multi-Service Outreach offices, the Harrisburg Soniqs “LAN Gaming Center,” the Narҫisse Theatre Company, and over 160 renovated apartments.

“Adding another clothing retailer to the SoMa neighborhood is very exciting. This vibrant neighborhood is becoming more and more dynamic,” President and CEO of Harristown Enterprises Brad Jones said.

Tamara Boutique’s hours of operation will be Monday-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will offer fashionable clothing and accessories at affordable costs.

The exact grand-opening date has not yet been released.