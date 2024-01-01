JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A blaze ripped through an empty house in Juniata County during the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.

Emergency crews were called to the 30000 block of Route 35 in Bunkertown, in Fayette Township, for a house fire just before 3:30 a.m., Mifflintown Hose Co. #1 said.

The fire company said in a post shared on Facebook that after arriving they saw the building was fully involved. It took crews a few hours to put the fire out.

The building was being renovated, the fire company said, so no one was staying inside.

There were reportedly no injuries from the fire.